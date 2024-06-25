2 brothers die one day apart, both wakes held at same funeral hall

While still coming to terms with the death of their fifth brother, a family was dealt with another blow when their fourth brother died a day afterwards.

Ye Jinhe (transliteration), 72, died at the Woodlands Health Campus at around noon last Friday (June 21).

His older brother Ye Jinchi (transliteration), 77, died the next day at the same healthcare facility.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the seventh brother in the family, 64, said both brothers had a close relationship.

"When fifth brother was still in good health, he would visit fourth brother at the nursing home and even feed him meals."

According to the Chinese evening daily, Ye Jinhe, who is single, was known as the 'Snake King' of Woodlands and had previously caught over 50 snakes including pythons and cobras.

His health started deteriorating a year ago, and he was diagnosed with heart disease, kidney disease and pulmonary edema (fluid in lungs).

He had also suffered a stroke and was admitted into a nursing home for a month before being sent to Woodlands Health Campus when his condition worsened.

Ye Jinchi had been living in a nursing home for seven to eight years after suffering a stroke. He was later conveyed to the same hospital for emergency treatment, but unfortunately died.

"When I learnt that my fourth brother had died, I had mixed emotions," said the seventh brother, who did not give his full name.

"After all, I was still dealing with the funeral of my fifth brother, and I didn't expect to receive bad news again."

The family eventually decided to hold both wakes at the same funeral hall.

"We would be stretched thin if we set up separate mourning halls," he said.

The brothers will be cremated on Wednesday, though the family has not decided if their ashes will be placed together.

