2 bus drivers of service 972 part of Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Panjang transport hub

SINGAPORE - The four new coronavirus cases at Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub are two bus drivers and two interchange staff, said SMRT on Friday (July 31).

Tests showed that they were likely to have had past infections and are no longer infectious. However, all four are in isolation while awaiting Health Ministry (MOH) instructions.

They were last at work on Tuesday or Wednesday, said Ms Margaret Teo, SMRT's chief communications officer. The two drivers drove service 972.

Ms Teo added that both canteens in the transport hub were closed for disinfection and have since reopened.

"The premises and vehicles that our affected employees had been in contact with have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected," she said. "We have also started the contact tracing process with MOH. Employees who were in close contact with them have been placed on leave of absence in collaboration with MOH."

There are now eight cases linked to the cluster at the transport hub.

A FairPrice outlet, Watsons, the My Briyani House eatery and McDonald's in Hillion Mall, which is linked to the transport hub, have been added to the list of places visited by infectious coronavirus patients.

Mr Teh Tarik deli within the transport hub was also added to the list, along with department store myCK at 478 Tampines Street 44, Causeway Point and Al-Sahira Restaurant at 200 Jalan Sultan.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.