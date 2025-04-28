2 cars ablaze along PIE, cause of fire still under investigation

Two cars caught on fire along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (April 28) morning.

A video of the incident shared to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the two cars, a BMW and a Toyota Alphard, engulfed in bright orange flames.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the cars.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire along PIE towards Changi Airport, after the Paya Lebar Road exit at around 7.20am.

According to the SCDF, the flames were extinguished with a water jet and a Compressed Air Foam backpack.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

A separate video of the aftermath shows the two vehicles completely burnt, while a door on the Alphard also seems to have detached from the car.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, added the SCDF.

