2 cars on fire after 4-vehicle accident on PIE near Paya Lebar

A multi-vehicle accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Paya Lebar on Thursday (Feb 27) night left two cars in flames.

A video shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed that a taxi was one of the four vehicles involved in the collision.

An Emas (Expressway Monitoring Advisory System) recovery truck can be seen in the footage, with the right-most lane of the road cordoned off.

There was still traffic passing through along the expressway.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident involving four cars along PIE towards Changi after the Paya Lebar Rd exit at about 10.15pm on Feb 27.

Two of the cars involved in the fire were put out using a water jet, they added.

There were no reported injuries.

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro told AsiaOne that no passengers were on board at the time of the incident, and the cabby was uninjured.

"We will be assisting the police in their investigations," the company's spokesperson added.

