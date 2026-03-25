2 cases of lonely deaths reported on same day in Toa Payoh, Sengkang

Two persons who lived alone were discovered dead in their HDB flats in Toa Payoh and Sengkang on Monday (March 23).

Both deceased were believed to have died several days before their bodies were found in a state of decomposition, according to Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday.

The first case involved a 74-year-old man who lived at Block 194 Kim Keat Avenue.

A Shin Min reporter who arrived at the scene on Monday morning noticed a pungent smell permeating the air and mosquito coils placed outside the senior's flat.

A neighbour who stays on the same floor told the Chinese publication that the man frequently went out and did not appear to have any mobility issues.

"I've never seen anyone visit him, and he had always lived alone," he said, adding that he occasionally exchanged greetings with the deceased but did not know him very well.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 6.50am.

A 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and foul play is not suspected.

Investigations are ongoing.

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Woman found dead in Sengkang

That same Monday afternoon, the police were alerted to another case of unnatural death at Block 117A Rivervale Drive.

According to Shin Min, the deceased was a middle-aged woman who lived alone in the flat after her mother died.

"She didn't really socialise, so we were not very familiar with her," said a neighbour.

The report noted that a stench similarly lingered in the corridor, and it is believed that a resident had called the police for help because of the smell.

Officers were reportedly seen interviewing residents about whether they knew the deceased woman or her name.

One neighbour, Salam (transliteration), who lives in the flat below the deceased woman, told Shin Min that he had seen the woman hanging out her laundry about four or five days ago.

"Her behaviour changed after her mother's death. Sometimes at night, she would talk loudly to herself and argue with people outside the window," said Salam.

"Her house was always dark; I don't know if it was because there was no electricity."

The police said that based on their preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected. Investigations are also ongoing.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com