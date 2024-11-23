2 cats allegedly die days apart in traffic accidents at the same spot in Marine Parade, residents looking for witnesses

The death of two community cats in Marine Parade recently has drawn outcry and calls for witnesses.

The two cats, both siblings, were killed in traffic accidents at the same spot two days apart, according to a Facebook page called Cats of Marine Terrace.

The first cat, a tuxedo named BatBat, died around midnight on Nov 16.

"Many witnesses saw a car driving very fast along the one-lane small road and hit BatBat. Passers-by caught up with the driver; however, the driver insisted that he did not hit the cat and expressed angry behaviour," the post read.

An update made later that day shared claims by witnesses that the car had sped up to hit the cat, despite two vehicles previously managing to avoid it.

The post added that a police report was made later that morning.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Police Force for more information.

Cats of Marine Terrace is also looking for dash cam footage from other cars who were in the vicinity during the accident.

Cat brother meets 'the same fate'

The Facebook post also expressed concerns about BatBat's brother, another tuxedo cat, and initially sought foster carers or potential adopters so he could "avoid the same fate".

However, an update made on Nov 19 stated that the second cat was also hit at the same location as his brother the previous evening.

"We received the worst news that BatBat’s brother met with a car accident at around 6.30pm last evening and passed on. He had not been eating and looking for BatBat over the past few days," the post read.

A community feeder, Madam Tan, was reportedly happy to see the cat eat that day at around 6pm, but moved on to feed other cats nearby. She heard a "commotion" and saw a crowd gathered around 6.30pm, where BatBat had been killed.

"She quickly ran over and saw BatBat’s brother body lying on the road," the post read. "We are unsure what made him go back to the same spot and meet with a car accident.

"We are still trying to find out from the people around what exactly happened. We were so close to bringing him back as a fosterer/adopter was found."

