2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision

SINGAPORE - Two children were among those taken to the hospital following a chain collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon (Oct 5).

A video of the accident circulating on social media shows at least six cars stalled on the rightmost lane of the expressway following the accident. Most have their front or rear bumpers mangled.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it responded to the accident, which took place along the PIE towards Changi, around 2.15pm.

Two children were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while four other people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that they were all conscious at the time, and that their injuries were not severe.

Two other people declined to be taken to the hospital after being assessed by paramedics.

ST has approached the police for further information on the accident.

