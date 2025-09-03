2 children hospitalised, 16 other people hit by gastroenteritis symptoms at Punggol pre-school

Two children from a pre-school in Punggol were hospitalised after developing gastroenteritis symptoms following a suspected outbreak which is being investigated by the authorities.

One child has since been discharged, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on Sept 2.

The incident, reported on Aug 27 at Mulberry Learning’s Punggol centre located in Northshore Plaza, affected 18 people, said the agencies. Those who fell ill – also with gastroenteritis symptoms – comprised 17 pre-schoolers and one centre employee.

By Sept 2, 14 children and the employee have recovered.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines brought on by a virus or a bacterium. Symptoms include abdominal pain and vomiting.

ECDA said it is monitoring the situation, and has reminded the pre-school to comply with relevant guidelines related to infection prevention and control.

The Straits Times has contacted Mulberry Learning for more information.

The statement also said that pre-schools are required to adhere to the food safety and hygiene requirements specified in the Early Childhood Development Centres Code of Practice, which includes ensuring that staff preparing food have up-to-date food safety certifications.

It added that SFA is working with ECDA to ensure that good food safety practices in pre-schools are reinforced.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators and handlers must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices.”

The previous week, the authorities said they were investigating after 24 children and two staff members at the PCF Sparkletots pre-school at Mountbatten Block 92 reported developing gastroenteritis symptoms since Aug 23.

In this case, none of those affected were hospitalised. All of them had recovered and returned to the pre-school on Aug 26.

