2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died

SINGAPORE - The two Chinese nationals who were injured in a massive fire in Jalan Buroh on Friday (June 21) are now in stable condition, and one of them was discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said.

The non-governmental organisation said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the worker who remains in hospital "should get better with treatment and healing time".

MWC also confirmed that another worker, also a Chinese national, had died in the fire at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facility at 43 Jalan Buroh in Jurong. It is occupied by Summit Gas Systems, a subsidiary of Union Energy Corporation.

The fire involved hundreds of highly flammable liquified petroleum gas cylinders of various sizes. PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

The Straits Times understands that the worker who died is Mr Wei Xiao Yong, 43.

The fire spread rapidly across the facility which was about the size of two football fields, and raged for over two hours.

Loud explosions were also heard from as far as 4km away.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which sent around 120 firefighters to the scene, described it as the largest LPG fire it ever had to combat.