2 crew members injured after Singapore-flagged vessel hits another ship in Australian port

SINGAPORE — Two crew members were injured after a Singapore-flagged vessel hit another ship in an Australian port on Aug 30.

A statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the incident happened at 6.20am, when the Singapore-flagged vessel Maersk Shekou — under pilotage and assisted by four tugs — was making its way into the harbour in the Port of Fremantle.

It then struck the STS Leeuwin II, which was at berth. A maritime museum's roof was also reportedly damaged during the incident, said MPA.

There was no pollution as a result of the incident.

Two crew members working onboard the STS Leeuwin II suffered some injuries, while 26 crew members who were onboard the Maersk Shekou reportedly did not sustain any injuries, said MPA.

The mast of STS Leeuwin II collapsed, and the hull of the Maersk Shekou was also damaged due to the incident.

The Singapore-flagged vessel is currently stationed in the Fremantle Container Terminal to assist with investigations by the Australian authorities.

"MPA is in contact with the vessel manager and also the Fremantle Port Authority," said MPA.

"As the flag state of Maersk Shekou, MPA will be investigating the incident."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.