2 dead in fire on board Singapore-registered bulk carrier

Two crew members have died on board the Singapore-registered bulk carrier Mandy after an engine room fire on Tuesday (Feb 17).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that the incident took place at around 7.35pm Singapore time off the coast of China, and that the fire was extinguished by the crew.

The authority reported that the ship was manned by 25 Myanmar nationals, and there were no Singaporeans on board.

Two crew members died, while a third was evacuated to a shore medical facility for treatment.

A bulk carrier is a specialised, single-deck vessel that transports large quantities of unpackaged, dry bulk cargo like grain or ore.

There have been no reports of pollution due to the fire, and the ship will be towed to Yantai Port in China.

"MPA extends its condolences to the families of the deceased," the statement added.

"MPA is in contact with the company and the relevant Chinese authorities to provide the necessary assistance."

The authority will be conducting an investigation into the fire.

[[nid:728455]]

drimac@asiaone.com