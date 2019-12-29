2 dead, several injured after car crashes onto side road outside Lucky Plaza

Several eyewitnesses mentioned that the car had crashed through the railing and landed on the side road, hitting several people in the process.
PHOTO: Facebook
Lim Min Zhang
The Straits Times

Two female pedestrians were killed and several left injured after a car crashed onto a side road at Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road on Sunday (Dec 29) afternoon.

Several eyewitnesses told The Straits Times that the car had crashed through a metal railing and landed on the side road next to the mall, hitting several people in the process.

When contacted, the police said it was alerted at 4.58pm to an accident involving a car and six female pedestrians, aged between 29 to 43, along Orchard Road.

"Two pedestrians, aged 29 and 35, were unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where they later died from their injuries. Four pedestrians, aged 30 to 43, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"The 64-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Police investigations are ongoing."

https://www.facebook.com/SGRVigilante/videos/1482884065204235/

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at about 5pm requesting assistance at 304 Orchard Road and dispatched five ambulances.

It said six casualties were sent to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with four of them sustaining serious injuries. ST understands that all six are Filipinas.

Photos circulated online earlier in the day had shown a black car on a side road next to the mall, with at least two individuals lying nearby. A person appears to be pinned under the vehicle.

According to a video online, a stretch of the metal railing above the side road looks severely damaged.

It also shows a number of people looking injured and receiving help from others at different spots around the area.

The Lucky Plaza mall is known to be popular with foreign workers, especially foreign domestic workers from the Philippines.

At around 7pm, the road outside the mall remained cordoned off by police, with onlookers seen gathering outside.

This is a developing story.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

