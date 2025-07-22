2 dead in Toa Payoh flat fire

Two people died after a fire broke out in a second-floor unit at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Tuesday evening (July 22).

In a Facebook post at about 9.15pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at about 7.30pm, adding that the living room of the unit was on fire.

Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

In videos shared on social media, an area which appears to be the doorway was filled with smoke as fire raged in the living room.

“During the firefighting operation, firefighters found two unresponsive persons inside the unit and immediately carried them out.

“Both persons were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic,” SCDF said.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, police said a man and a woman were found lying motionless in the unit.

SCDF added in a subsequent update that three persons from neighbouring units were assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF for more information.

