2 drivers charged with culpable homicide after up to 192kmh expressway race caused motorcyclist’s death

Two men were charged on Tuesday (Oct 28) when their alleged high speed race on the Central Expressway caused the death of a motorcyclist.

Cassidy Tan Tung Hwee, 33, and Rayson Loo Sian Hao, 35, were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to court documents, the men were racing and overtaking each other along the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway on Jan 14 last year at about 2am.

Tan allegedly drove at up to 192kmh, while Loo drove at 170kmh — far exceeding the speed limit of 90kmh for that stretch of road.

Tan swerved from lane four to lane two and collided with Mohammad Oszaimi Osman’s motorcycle, causing him to be flung onto the road.

Loo then allegedly killed the 31-year-old by running over him.

In a statement on Monday (Oct 27), the police said that both men were arrested and their licences were immediately suspended.

If convicted, the men may be jailed up to 15 years, fined or caned, or a combination of these penalties.

Their cases will be heard again on Dec 2.

The police said that they take a serious view of dangerous driving, and that such "irresponsible acts can have devastating and fatal consequences".

"Motorists who engage in egregious conduct will be held accountable for the consequences of their actions and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," they added.

The number of deaths and injuries from traffic accidents between January and June in 2025 increased by 4.3 per cent to 4,939 compared to 4,737 during the same period last year.

There was also an increase in the number of accidents involving motorcyclists in the first half of the year — up by 9.5 per cent to 2,088, from 1,907 in the same period last year.

