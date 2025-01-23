2 elderly victims lose about $6m to fake 'overseas police officer'

Two elderly victims lost $1 million and $4.9 million respectively in December 2024, after they were deceived by scammers posing as overseas law enforcement officers.

In both cases, the victims received unsolicited phone calls from fraudsters posing as officials from a company such as Singtel and Starhub, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 22).

The scammer told the victims that their mobile number had been used for criminal activities overseas, and transferred the call to another scammer purporting to be from overseas law enforcement agencies.

Both victims were instructed to withdraw money from their bank accounts and hand it over to an unknown person, likely a cash mule, for "safe keeping".

When the victim is unable to withdraw the money, another person would be sent down to meet the victim to assist them.

In one of the cases, the scammer sent the victim a fake police identification card through a WhatsApp disappearing message function and even delivered fake documentation to the victim's home to reinforce the deceit, said the police.

The victims only realised they had been scammed when the scammers became uncontactable or when they approached the police.

Foreign police forces can't conduct investigation here

In their advisory in Wednesday, the police reminded the public to remain vigilant against government official impersonation scams.

They added that foreign police forces do not have powers to conduct investigation in Singapore or direct anyone in Singapore in their investigations.

Local police officers identify themselves with a physical warrant card and do not send images of warrant cards for identification.

Singapore police will also never ask members of public to withdraw and hand over monies for "safe keeping" or for investigations.

Members of the public are encouraged to add the ScamShield app to block and filter SMSes and set up bank transaction limits with enabled two-factor authentication.

Individuals who suspect they have been scammed are advised to report the incident to their respective bank and made a police report immediately.

Police reports can be made at the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or online at www.police.gov.sg/i witness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

[[nid:713301]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com