2 ex-players from Singapore basketball club gets life ban for match-fixing

Two former players from Singapore's Adroit Basketball Club have been banned for life by the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) for match fixing.

The Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) announced the ban on two Ukranian players, Oleksandr Kolchenko and Sergii Pryimak, in a statement last Wednesday (July 15).

Fiba's disciplinary panel had released the decision to ban the duo on May 20 after it allegedly found that the two had manipulated the game against New Taipei Kings International, while Kolchenko manipulated the game against Hi Tech Club during the Basketball Champions League (BCL) East Asia in May 2025.

The BCL Asia-East is a regional competition featuring the top professional clubs from the East and South-east Asian regions, and one of the qualifying paths towards BCL Asia.

Kolchenko scored 10 points each in two games against Hi Tech Club on May 2 and 7, 2025, while scoring 23 points in two games against New Taipei Kings International, according to the Fiba website.

Pryimyak scored 14 points against New Taipei Kings in the same two games.

Adroit had a record of six losses and no wins, according to the Fiba website.

The duo have been banned from participating in any Fiba or Fiba-related activities, whether as a player or otherwise, BAS said, adding that this applies to BAS' activities as well.

"In line with Fiba's strict stance on the matter, BAS takes a serious view of these unacceptable actions which have severely undermined the principles of fair play and impacted the reputation of Singapore basketball," the association said.

"Clubs and athletes representing Singapore basketball are expected to uphold the highest standards of fair play and the integrity of the sport."

BAS also stressed that it does not condone actions that undermine fair play and sporting integrity, and that it will continue to actively monitoring all sanctioned tournaments and events.

"We will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against anyone found to have compromised fair play."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com