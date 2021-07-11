2 food operators in Singapore probed for illegally supplying pre-packed food to supermarket chain

SINGAPORE - A retail food shop in Beach Road has been found to be illegally supplying pre-packed sausages and meat jerky to supermarket chain Scarlett, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (July 10).

This is one of two cases of illegal production and sale of food being investigated by the agency.

The other involves an operator in Admiralty Street that was illegally processing and packing food products. All of its food products have been seized by SFA.

Both operators were not licensed to supply food to other establishments.

Their products were being sold at Scarlett, which has stores in Chinatown, Geylang and Bedok.

SFA said that in the interest of public health, it has directed Scarlett to stop the sale of the food products and to remove them from its shelves.

Both operators have also been ordered to stop the production and sale of the products, which include smoked pork trotters, smoked pig ears, smoked tofu rolls, chicken feet, and pork sausage.

SFA advises people who have purchased these products from Scarlett to not consume them.

Those who have consumed the products and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, said the agency.

It said in a press release: "Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind all food operators to obtain a proper and valid food business licence to supply food to other businesses."

Smoked tofu rolls and smoked pig ears were among the products. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

Anyone who discovers the sale of illegal food products can provide feedback at this website or call the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871.

Those who manufacture food items on unlicensed premises can be fined up to $5,000.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

