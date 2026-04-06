2 foreigners to be charged for allegedly stealing cosmetic items at Changi Airport

Two foreign nationals will be charged in court for their alleged involvement in a case of shop theft at Changi Airport last month.

The two suspects, a 63-year-old New Zealand man and a 52-year-old Australian woman, allegedly stole 2 cosmetic items worth $437.60 in total from a retail store in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2, said the police in a press release on Monday (April 6).

The police were alerted to the thefts at around 1.50pm on March 26, after a retail assistant noticed that the two cosmetic items were missing from the display shelf at around 12.35pm.

Through ground enquiries and the use of CCTV images, officers managed to establish the identities of the two foreigners.

CCTV footage showed that the man allegedly took a bottle of perfume valued at $239.60 at around 12.20pm, after which the duo left the store without making payment.

The two suspects then returned to the store about two minutes later, where the man allegedly took a container of cream valued at $198. The couple then left without making payment.

Officers from the airport police division subsequently arrested the duo in their hotel room and recovered the stolen items.

They also seized two additional bottles of perfume which had allegedly been fraudulently obtained.

The two suspects will be charged in court on Tuesday with two counts of theft in dwelling each. The offence carries a penalty of up to seven years' jail, a fine, or both.

They will also be charged with one count of fraudulent possession of property, which carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to $3,000, or both.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com