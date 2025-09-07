2 'Hong Kong tourists' arrested for scamming man of $800 at Joo Koon

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of cheating.

The 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman had scammed the victim of $800, shared a news release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Sept 5).

On Sept 4 at around 2.25pm, SPF received a report from the victim who was allegedly cheated by the duo.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Sept 3, the man and woman had approached the victim at the main entrance of a supermarket located along Joo Koon Circle.

They had presented themselves as tourists from Hong Kong who were facing financial difficulties due to a malfunctioning bank card.

To fulfil an "urgent hotel payment", the man asked the victim for $800 in cash and showed the victim a fabricated bank transfer receipt as purported proof of payment.

The victim was also presented with a counterfeit gold ring and told that it was worth RM11,980 (S$3,656).

Believing the duo, the victim withdrew $800 and gave it to them.

The victim only realised that he had been cheated after he realised no money had been transferred to his account. He also confirmed with his bank that the transfer was fictitious and proved that the gold ring was a counterfeit at a pawn shop.

Follow-up investigations by officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identities of the duo and arrested them within 24 hours of the report.

15 identical counterfeit gold rings, cash amounting to $1,578, and mobile phones containing fabricated transaction receipts, were seized from the duo as case exhibits.

The Chinese nationals will be charged in court on Sept 6 with the offence of cheating with common intention under Section 420 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

