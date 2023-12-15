2 hours from Woodlands to Johor Bahru: Travellers get stuck in Causeway jam

Motorists along the Causeway found themselves stuck in heavy traffic on Thursday (Dec 14) and Friday, as commuters rushed to cross the border during the school holiday period.

The traffic jam reportedly began on Thursday morning and lasted till midday, reported 8world. There was also another congestion that evening, which lasted through the night.

Real-time traffic updates from Causeway.sg at 11:47pm on Thursday estimated that it would take 75 to 115 minutes to enter Johor Bahru from Woodlands Checkpoint, and 95 to 145 minutes via the Second Link.

Some exasperated commuters also took to social media to lament the crowds at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday night.

Motorcyclist Khavish Rungarou posted two videos filmed at Woodlands Checkpoint, showing hundreds of motorcycles crammed together on the road.

"What the fish is going on?" he questioned.

Another TikTok video posted by user Lavinesh_levonn showed the milling crowds waiting to board the buses at Woodlands Checkpoint.

On Friday morning, the Immigrations & Checkpoint Authority (ICA) said that there was "heavy departure traffic" at Woodlands Checkpoint due to "tailback from Malaysia".

The authority advised commuters to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey. Motorists were also advised to maintain land discipline and cooperate with officers on site.

As of 11.45am on Friday, traffic from Woodlands Checkpoint to Johor Bahru remains heavy, while the roads from the Second Link appear rather clear.

Johor chief minister requests postponement of checkpoint upgrading works

On Thursday, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi posted on Facebook that he has requested the state's immigration department to suspend its upgrading works.

His request came two days after the agency announced that some counters at the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint’s bus zone will be closed in phases.

"I have requested that these works be deferred to the end of the school holidays," wrote the Malaysian minister.

The Johor immigration office previously announced on Dec 12 that some manual counters and e-gates would be closed for upgrading from Dec 15 to Jan 15, 2024.

Onn Hafiz's announcement was met with praise from commuters, who thanked him for the move.

"Why of all time they choose (to do it during) the school holidays. Is there no other time to do it? Luckily Onn Hafiz Ghazi steps in... Thank you, sir," commented Alvin Pereira on the minister's Facebook.

