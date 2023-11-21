2 Indonesian men arrested for illegally entering Singapore by sampan

SINGAPORE - Two Indonesian men were arrested on Nov 20 for allegedly trying to enter Singapore unlawfully by sea.

The police said that an unknown fast-moving craft heading towards the shoreline of Tanah Merah Coast Road was detected at 11.58pm the night before by the Coast Guard’s surveillance system.

The craft turned away from floating sea barriers deployed at the entrance of Tanah Merah Canal before landing at the coast nearby.

Officers from the Police Coast Guard (PCG), Bedok Police Division, the Gurkha Contingent and the Special Operations Command were involved in the operation.

The men, aged 33 and 36, were arrested within seven hours of the craft’s detection and were allegedly found without any valid travel documents.

Their craft, a 5m fibreglass sampan fitted with an onboard motor, was seized.

The two men will be charged on Nov 21 for unlawful entry into Singapore. If found guilty, they may be jailed up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

