Falling window from 25th-floor Telok Blangah flat crashes onto car, injuring 2

Two people were injured after a falling window from a Telok Blangah flat landed on a car on Monday (March 2).

The window is believed to have fallen from a unit on the 25th floor, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 25 Telok Blangah Crescent at about 5.45pm.

SCDF assessed two people for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to hospital.

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene at around 7pm, a white window — about 100cm long and 50cm wide — was found lying on a grass patch below the block, with shattered glass scattered around it.

There was also broken glass on a black Mercedes parked nearby.

Police officers also cordoned off the area, the Chinese daily reported.

A resident surnamed Chen shared that she was startled when she suddenly heard a loud bang at home.

"Many people use the walkway downstairs, so I was worried about their safety. I heard from my neighbours that two men had been injured," said the 44-year-old.

Another resident, surnamed Tang, said he went downstairs to check what had happened. The 38-year-old private hire driver saw two men in their 70s receiving treatment from medical staff.

Homeowners to cover repair costs

When Shin Min visited the flat on Tuesday morning, the homeowner's daughter said she was unaware of the incident, adding that her parents were unwilling to be interviewed.

The car owner's wife told the Chinese evening daily that her car had a slight dent, adding that the two men suffered minor injuries — one of them sustained a cut to his ear, while the other injured his foot.

"We have spoken with the flat's owners, and they said they would pay for car repairs," said the 57-year-old woman surnamed Yao.

According to the Building and Construction Authority's safety guidelines, homeowners should check and maintain their windows regularly to ensure they remain safe and secure.

If a window falls due to a lack of maintenance, owners may face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

[[nid:729671]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com