2 injured after 81-year-old driver allegedly mounts kerb, crashes into lamppost in Bedok

Two people were injured after an 81-year-old driver allegedly mounted the kerb and crashed his car into the roadside fencing and a lamppost in Bedok.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day around 12pm along Bedok North Street 1, outside Heartbeat@Bedok.

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday (Dec 27) showing the aftermath of the incident, the car is seen stopped in the middle of broken fencing and a tilted lamp-post.

The bumper of the car is seen hanging from the front and the hood is slightly dislodged.

A police officer and two paramedics are spotted later in the video assessing the accident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car which was believed to have skidded along Bedok North Street 1, at about 12.05pm on Dec 25.

The male car driver is assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident and that two people were assessed for minor injuries and they declined to be sent to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

