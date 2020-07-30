2 injured after cars speeding on CTE allegedly cause van to veer off road

Drivers, you'd better think twice before stepping on the accelerator pedal while travelling on the expressway.

Two black cars speeding on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday night (July 29) allegedly caused a silver van to veer off the road and flip onto its side.

In dashboard footage circulating on social media, the cars were seen zooming past vehicles travelling towards Seletar Expressway. Moments later, they got into an accident.

Another video clip showed a motorist stopping to check on the injured as he yelled Hokkien expletives at the speedsters.

"The driver is stuck inside the van, one of them 'flew' out [from the impact]," the man said as he recorded the scene.

A young woman with injuries on her forehead and feet was seen sitting on the road shoulder while waiting for help to arrive.

Two men also got into a heated argument as they discussed the accident.

The police told AsiaOne that a 38-year-old van driver and his passenger, a 25-year-old woman, were conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

