2 injured after tow trunk overturns on BKE

Two people were injured after a tow truck overturned on Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Friday (April 3).

In a video uploaded on Sgfollowsall Instagram on April 4, a truck towing a heavy vehicle was seen turned on its side on the grass at the side of the road. Skid marks were also observed on the road.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint before Mandai Road exit on April 3 at about 6pm.

SCDF assessed two people for minor injuries and they declined to be sent to hospital.

Police said they believed the tow truck to have self-skidded along BKE towards Woodlands slip road into Mandai Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com