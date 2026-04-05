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2 injured after tow trunk overturns on BKE

2 injured after tow trunk overturns on BKE
A tow truck is overturned on Bukit Timah Expressway on April 3.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sgfollowsall
Yeo Shu HuiPUBLISHED ONApril 05, 2026 1:33 AMBYYeo Shu Hui

Two people were injured after a tow truck overturned on Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Friday (April 3).

In a video uploaded on Sgfollowsall Instagram on April 4, a truck towing a heavy vehicle was seen turned on its side on the grass at the side of the road. Skid marks were also observed on the road.

@asiaone The tow truck is believed to have self-skidded along BKE towards Woodlands slip road into Mandai Road on Friday (April 3) evening. #sgnews #Singapore #Road #Safety #Accident #TowTruck ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint before Mandai Road exit on April 3 at about 6pm.

SCDF assessed two people for minor injuries and they declined to be sent to hospital.

Police said they believed the tow truck to have self-skidded along BKE towards Woodlands slip road into Mandai Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Singapore Police ForceAccidents - TrafficTraffic/Road rules
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