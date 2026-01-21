2 injured in traffic accident on BKE near Woodlands Checkpoint

Two people were injured in a traffic accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Wednesday (Jan 21).

In a Facebook post on Jan 21, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said there was a traffic accident at exit 10B of the BKE leading into Woodlands Checkpoint.

It added that the traffic was blocked on two lanes and told travellers to expect delays.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a traffic accident at around 8.50am along the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while the other was taken to Woodlands Hospital, said SCDF.

In another Facebook post at 10.07am later that day, ICA said the blocked lanes had been cleared.

