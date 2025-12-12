2 taken to hospital after taxi rear-ends SBS Transit bus along Henderson Road

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision involving a Trans-Cab taxi and an SBS Transit bus along Henderson Road on Wednesday (Dec 10), leaving both vehicles damaged.

A video posted in Facebook group SGRV showed an SBS Transit bus service 145 and a red Trans-Cab taxi, the latter with significant front-end damage and a deployed airbag, stopped by the roadside.

The engine compartment door to the bus was opened, and its rear bumper appeared to be damaged as well.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident at about 8.35pm involving a taxi and a bus along Henderson Road.

The police said that a 34-year-old male taxi passenger and a 36-year-old female taxi passenger were taken to the hospital while a 51-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that bus service 145 was travelling straight on the left lane of Henderson Road when it was rear-ended by a taxi.

She added that no one on board the bus was injured and that passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

AsiaOne has contacted Trans-Cab for comment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

