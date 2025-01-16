Award Banner
2 lucky punters share $6m Toto prize
One of the winning tickets was bought from a Singapore Pools outlet at Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Ching Shi JiePUBLISHED ONJanuary 16, 2025 4:00 AMByChing Shi Jie

Two lucky punters won $3.04 million each after the Toto draw on Monday (Jan 13).

The $6.08 million jackpot was up for grabs after two previous draws on Jan 6 and 9 saw no Group 1 winners.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 11, 13, 34, 35, and 17 as the "additional number".

Seven Group 2 prize winners also took home $91,930 each.

According to Singapore Pools, one of the Group 1 winning tickets, a QuickPick System 7 entry, was bought online.

The other winning ticket, an ordinary entry, was bought from a Singapore Pools outlet at Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5.

That betting outlet had previously seen seven Toto jackpot winners in the past five years. The biggest prize was $5.5 million in October 2022.

The next Toto draw, with a $1 million jackpot, will be held on Thursday (Jan 16).

chingshijie@asiaone.com

