2 Malaysian men charged for armed gang robbery at King Albert Park, stole valuables worth over $4.3m

Two men have been arrested and charged following a robbery case here involving valuables amounting to around $4.34 million.

The Malaysian nationals aged 28 and 32 were charged on Thursday (May 2) for the offence of armed gang robbery, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement the same day.

According to the statement, the police was alerted at about 2am on April 18 that a group of more than four men had robbed 11 victims between the ages of 25 and 45 at a King Albert Park residence.

The group was alleged to have stolen an estimated $4.34 million in valuables, which included cash in both local and foreign currencies, cryptocurrency and luxury watches.

The identities of the robbers were uncovered through ground enquiries by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Clementi Police Division.

Investigations also found that the group had fled to Malaysia soon after the police was alerted.

With the help of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), two suspects were arrested in Malaysia on April 27 and 28.

They were then handed over to the SPF on April 30.

Deputy Director CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police Heng Chih Yang, expressed his appreciation to the RMP for their assistance in the arrest.

"The arrest is a testament to the excellent relationship between the SPF and RMP," he said.

"The SPF will spare no effort to apprehend criminals who commit crimes in Singapore, even if they leave the country. We will work with our foreign law enforcement partners to bring such fugitives to justice."

Investigations are ongoing and the SPF is working with the RMP to locate the remaining suspects.

The offence of armed gang robbery carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and up to 24 strokes of the cane.

