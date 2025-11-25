Over 2,600 e-vaporisers seized as ICA stops 2 smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled two separate attempts to smuggle in over 2,600 e-vaporisers via Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 15.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), ICA said that both cases involved Malaysians driving Malaysia-registered vehicles.

The first case at 8.40am was uncovered after ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) identified a Malaysia-registered van for enhanced checks.

During the checks, ICA officers found more than 1,600 e-vaporisers, or vapes concealed within boxes hidden amongst electrical appliances and wires, and in the door panels of the van.

Later that evening, at 7.50pm, ICA officers uncovered 1,000 e-vaporisers hidden underneath groceries in a Malaysia-registered car.

Both the 19-year-old male van driver and the 21-year-old car driver were detained and referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sales) Act, those charged with importing e-vaporisers and related components may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

What is Integrated Targeting Centre?

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints, before they enter Singapore.

