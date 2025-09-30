2 Malaysians arrested after 398 vapes found hidden in modified dashboard of car at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 390 vapes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 30), ICA said that its officers had detected 398 vapes concealed in the modified dashboard of the car after directing it for enhanced checks.

The 41-year-old female driver and her 43-year-old male passenger, both Malaysians, were arrested, and the case referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

“Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers,” said ICA.

“As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure.”

ICA has intercepted 76 attempts of large-scale smuggling of vapes and related products at Singapore’s checkpoints and 57 attempts through the postal channels between Sept 15, 2024, and Sept 14, 2025.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to $10,000, up to six months' jail, or both for the first offence. For second or subsequent offences, they face a fine of up to $20,000, up to 12 months' jail, or both.

Singapore is clamping down on vaping by increasing enforcement against abusers and traffickers. Stricter penalties came into effect from Sept 1.

This comes after HSA detected almost 10,000 cases of possession or use in the first eight months of this year, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Sept 22.

First-time offenders caught vaping face a fine of $500 if they are under 18, and $700 if they are 18 or older. Penalties are harsher for those found abusing etomidate-laced vapes. They are also required to undergo rehabilitation.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:723320]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com