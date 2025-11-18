2 men, aged 19 and 22, arrested after separately breaking into 2 Jurong West schools

Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested for housebreaking after two schools in Jurong West reported a break-in on Monday (Nov 17) morning.

The first case occurred at a school canteen along Jurong West Street 72 at about 8.05am on Monday, the police said on Tuesday (Nov 18). The culprit allegedly made off with cash amounting to $70 and a mobile phone.

A second similar case was reported at a school canteen along Jurong West Street 41 at about 8.25am. No valuables were reported missing in this instance.

West Grove Primary School is located at Jurong West Street 72, while two government schools are located along Jurong West Street 41 — Fuhua Secondary School and Yuhua Secondary School.

The police did not state which schools were targeted.

They said on Tuesday that the identities of the two culprits were established through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

The men were arrested within 11 hours of the reports and will be charged in court with housebreaking on Wednesday (Nov 19).

If found guilty, they face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

