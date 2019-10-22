2 men allegedly involved in SG Nasi Lemak case face additional charges

SINGAPORE - Two men accused of transmitting obscene material in messaging application Telegram are now facing more charges involving pornography.

On Tuesday (Oct 22), Liong Tianwei was charged with three counts of transmitting pornographic material by electronic means. The 37-year-old, who was hauled to court last week, is already facing one charge for a similar offence.

He allegedly transmitted the pornographic material through Telegram into a chat group called SG Nasi Lemak on three separate occasions in June and July this year.

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, who is already facing one count of transmitting pornographic material by electronic means, now faces an additional charge.

The 26-year-old is accused of having pornography on his electronic devices on Oct 14.

The pair were among four people charged last Tuesday with one count of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means. The other two are Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, and Justin Lee Han Shi, 19.

The two teenagers were handed an additional charge each last Friday. They are now also accused of having obscene materials on their electronic devices earlier this month.