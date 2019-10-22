2 men allegedly involved in SG Nasi Lemak case face additional charges

Reports earlier this month said the chat group SG Nasi Lemak was suspected of sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean women.
PHOTO: Twitter/ @sajidvhhh; Pixabay
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Two men accused of transmitting obscene material in messaging application Telegram are now facing more charges involving pornography.

On Tuesday (Oct 22), Liong Tianwei was charged with three counts of transmitting pornographic material by electronic means. The 37-year-old, who was hauled to court last week, is already facing one charge for a similar offence.

He allegedly transmitted the pornographic material through Telegram into a chat group called SG Nasi Lemak on three separate occasions in June and July this year.

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, who is already facing one count of transmitting pornographic material by electronic means, now faces an additional charge.

The 26-year-old is accused of having pornography on his electronic devices on Oct 14.

The pair were among four people charged last Tuesday with one count of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means. The other two are Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, and Justin Lee Han Shi, 19.

The two teenagers were handed an additional charge each last Friday. They are now also accused of having obscene materials on their electronic devices earlier this month.

Abdillah and Lee, who were offered bail of $5,000 each, will be back in court on Nov 15.

In an earlier statement, police said that the four alleged offenders were caught for their "suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities" through SG Nasi Lemak.

The police had received several reports against the chat group between March 15 and Oct 3 this year.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to establish the identities of the four alleged offenders and arrested them at various locations islandwide earlier this month.

More than 10 electronic devices, including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones, were seized as case exhibits.

The chat group was used as a platform for sharing obscene photos and videos of women in Singapore. The photos are said to include upskirt images.

Screenshots of the chat group suggest there were more than 44,000 members when it was still active.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the chat group was set up more than a year ago, but its membership numbers spiked in recent months with more people becoming aware of it. They had to pay $30 as an "entry fee".

Liong and Teo were not offered bail on Tuesday. Liong will be remanded at Woodlands Police Division and his case has been adjourned to Oct 29.

Teo will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric observation and will be back in court on Nov 5.

Offenders convicted of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means can be jailed for up to three months and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts crime

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Malaysian Grab driver loses $16,000 after being duped by passenger
Malaysian Grab driver loses $16,000 after being duped by passenger
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Men asked Singapore influencer to sell used and unwashed clothes to them
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
&#039;Her condition didn&#039;t look very bad&#039;: Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli&#039;s death
'Her condition didn't look very bad': Pastor reveals regrets after Sulli's death
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he&#039;s got $354k to show her she&#039;s &#039;missing out&#039;
Guy turns nasty after getting rejected on dating app, says he's got $354k to show her she's 'missing out'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

Home Works

4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES