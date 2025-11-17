2 men arrested after fight at Ang Mo Kio durian stall, 1 taken to hospital

Two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a durian stall in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Nov 15) between a long-time employee and a new hire.

A customer at a nearby coffee shop, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News that the incident allegedly started with an argument, which then escalated into a fight.

"I heard that the two men disliked each other, which led to a fight. When the police arrived, they questioned them and both were subsequently taken away in a police car," said the customer.

It is understood that another employee, also present at the scene, was reportedly assisting one of the men involved in the altercation.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a call for assistance was made at Block 530 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at about 10pm.

The location is the address of an S11 coffee shop.

Two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested for affray.

A 52-year-old man was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, while two other persons were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police officers left the scene with a clothes rack believed to be evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.

