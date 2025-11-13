2 men arrested for allegedly assaulting couple with baton in Geylang

Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple with a baton in Geylang.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that officers had received a call for assistance on Tuesday (Nov 11) at about 6.50pm along Lorong 24 Geylang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men, aged 38 and 39, and a couple — who were all known to each other — purportedly got into a dispute, and the men allegedly assaulted the couple with a baton.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the men and arrested them within four hours.

The couple sustained injuries and were conveyed to the hospital.

The two men will be charged in court on Nov 13 with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention.

If convicted, the offence carries a jail term which may extend to seven years, a fine, caning or a combination of such punishments.

[[nid:724448]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com