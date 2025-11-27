2 men arrested after brawl at Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre

Two men were arrested after getting into a fight at Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre on Monday (Nov 24).

A video of the fight was uploaded in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 25.

The 53-second clip shows a man in a cream-coloured shirt charging and pushing another man in black.

The latter, who was wielding a wooden pole and trying to strike the former, then fell to the ground.

While the two men continued exchanging blows, another man in white steps in to break up the fight.

The man in the cream-coloured shirt later grabs a chair while the man in white can be heard telling the two men, "Enough, enough."

He then ushers the man in a black shirt to walk away and the video cuts off. It is unclear what sparked the fight.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 11 Telok Blangah Crescent on Nov 24 at 5.25pm.

Two men, aged 63 and 68, were subsequently arrested for affray.

The 68-year-old man was taken to the hospital, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

