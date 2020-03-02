2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

Two men, aged 28 and 31, were arrested in relation to a case of theft at Alexandra Retail Centre (ARC) on Thursday (Jan 30).

Stomp understands that the suspects are believed to be members of a lion dance troupe.

A Stomp contributor alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a photo he took of police officers questioning a man wearing a lion dance costume at about 6.45pm.

The Stomp contributor said he was aware of a lion dance troupe that had performed at the mall earlier that day.

"After the performance ended, some of the dancers were arrested by the police," he said.

According to the mall's website, a lion dance performance was scheduled at 12.30pm on Thursday to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of theft in dwelling with common intention at 460 Alexandra Road at about 4.05pm.

"Two men, aged 28 and 31, were arrested in relation to the case," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about
Theft/Burglary

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES