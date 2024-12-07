2 men charged for alleged involvement in money laundering activities

Two men, aged 22 and 26, were charged in court on Saturday (Dec 7) for allegedly helping to move large sums of money for scammers.

The pair were charged for unauthorised access to banks' computer systems under Section 3(1) read with Section 12 of the Computer Misuse Act.

A first-time offender may face a fine of up to $5,000, or a jail term for up to two years, or both.

In a statement, the police said that the duo allegedly withdrew scam proceeds from several compromised bank accounts which did not belong to them.

They then deposited the cash into other bank accounts, or handed the money to couriers or runners arranged by the scam syndicate.

The men were arrested in the vicinity of Orchard Road on Friday, the police said, adding that cash amounting to $34,700, two mobile phones and 51 bank cards were seized during the operation.

The police said that another 40-year-old man was also separately nabbed for his alleged involvement in money laundering activities.

Two mobile phones and cash amounting to more than $217,000 were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

To learn more about scams, go to scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam helpline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255 0000 or go to www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

