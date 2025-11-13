2 men charged for assaulting couple in Geylang

Two men were charged on Thursday (Nov 13) for allegedly assaulting a couple with a baton in Geylang.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that officers had received a call for assistance on Tuesday (Nov 11) at about 6.50pm along Lorong 24 Geylang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men, identified as Lee See Yeow, 39, and Tan Khoon Siong, 38, and a couple — who were all known to each other — purportedly got into a dispute, and the men allegedly assaulted the couple with a baton.

Charge sheets stated that both men allegedly used an extendable metal baton to assault a male victim by hitting his face and body. The victim sustained a laceration on his right wrist and two broken teeth from the attack. He was taken to the hospital that day.

The charge sheets did not indicate what happened to the woman.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the men and arrested them within four hours.

Under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871, the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning or a combination of such punishments.

