2 men charged with cheating MSF into disbursing $3,000 in Covid-19 grants

SINGAPORE - Two men were charged on Friday (Oct 2) with cheating and forgery offences to dupe the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) into disbursing funds designed to help people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

One of them, a 20-year-old, was accused of making false income declarations in eight Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund applications, the police said on Friday.

Six of these applications were made in the names of his parents and friends, while two were made in his name.

The man had allegedly cheated a friend into providing his SingPass details, which he used to apply for the Temporary Relief Fund.

MSF had disbursed $2,500 to him after approving five of the applications.

Separately, the man was also charged for engaging in unlawful remote gambling.

The other man who was charged, a 36-year-old, was accused of falsely declaring his employment status in his Temporary Relief Fund application and in his application to a separate assistance scheme - the Covid-19 Support Grant.

The Covid-19 Support Grant and Temporary Relief Fund provide financial support to Singaporeans affected by the economic impact of the outbreak.

He was also accused of forging a retrenchment letter for both applications, as well as forging a payslip for his Covid-19 Support Grant application.

MSF had approved his Temporary Relief Fund application and disbursed a $500 payout but it did not approve his Covid-19 Support Grant application, said the police.

If convicted of cheating, they could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

If convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating, they could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

If convicted of unlawful remote gambling, the 20-year-old man could face a jail term of up to six months and a fine.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.