2 men charged with corruption for allegedly giving sexual favours to male ICA officer for help with social visit pass

Two men allegedly gave bribes in the form of sexual acts to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer for help with their short-term visit pass application.

Indian nationals Bharat, 21, and Arya Monu, 29, were each given a corruption charge on Thursday (Sept 18) for allegedly giving sexual favours to 55-year-old Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram.

Bharat allegedly gave the bribe in the form of a sexual act on Feb 18, 2023, while Arya purportedly did so on Dec 24, 2022.

Bharat's pre-trial conference will take place on Oct 2, and Arya, who is currently on on bail of $30,000, is expected to plead guilty on Oct 30, The Straits Times reported.

Arya is expected to plead guilty on Oct 30. He is now out on bail of $30,000.

Kannan was an inspector with the ICA at the time and had taken the bribes meant to be in exchange for helping the duo with their short-term visit pass application.

He was sentenced to 22 months in jail on Sept 11 for receiving the alleged sexual favours not just from the duo, but from four other foreigners as well.

Kannan had plead guilty to three corruption charges, each involving a man, while the other three charges were considered during his sentencing, CNA reported.

For each count of corruption, an offender can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to jail for up to five years or both.

[[nid:722661]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com