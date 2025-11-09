2 men charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Chin Swee Road following dispute

Two men have been charged for the murder of a 56-year-old man at Chin Swee Road which occurred during the wee hours of Saturday (Nov 8).

Tan Boon Hui, 58, and Poh Choon Kiat, 59, were arrested following a fight which broke out on the 17th floor of Block 51 Chin Swee Road.

In a statement to AsiaOne, police said they had received a call for assistance to Block 51 Chin Swee Road on Nov 8 at 3.10am, where they found a man lying injured outside his unit.

The man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he later died, said police in a statement to AsiaOne.

Preliminary investigations later revealed that four men were involved in a fight that arose from a dispute.

During the fight, one of the men allegedly stabbed the victim, police stated.

Two knives were recovered and seized, with investigations are still ongoing.

According to The Straits Times, the two men were charged via video link on Sunday, with Tan appearing on camera from Changi General Hospital where he was warded. Poh, who was dressed in a red polo T-shirt, was held in a different location.

Another 36-year-old man who had allegedly been involved in the fight has not been charged. The man, who is a friend of the deceased, was arrested for affray and is assisting with investigations, said police.

The next hearing is expected to be on Nov 14.

If found guilty of murder, Tan and Poh face the death penalty.

[[nid:725051]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com