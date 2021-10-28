2 men nabbed after knocking down traffic police officer in car chase along Upper Paya Lebar Road

Within hours of a car chase along Upper Paya Lebar Road on Thursday (Oct 28), the police arrested two men.

In dashcam videos circulating on Facebook, a silver car was seen putting the pedal to the metal with two traffic police officers on motorcycles in hot pursuit.

When one of the officers overtook and stopped the car, the driver suddenly reversed and crashed into the other officer who was behind the car.

Although he was thrown off his motorcycle, the officer quickly got up and attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle.

His colleague continued to give chase.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said traffic police officers were patrolling the vicinity at about 9.50am when they signalled for the driver to pull over for a check.

Instead of complying with the order, the driver sped off.

During the car chase, a traffic police officer sustained minor injuries but did not require conveyance to the hospital.

The police added: "A 34-year-old male passenger was detained and arrested for using criminal force against a public servant and suspected drug-related offences, while the driver had fled on foot.

"The 37-year-old male driver was subsequently detained after a manhunt operation."

Police investigations are ongoing.

