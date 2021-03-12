2 men nabbed after slashing teen's neck with broken beer bottle in Tampines

A dinner out on Wednesday (March 10) evening became a harrowing experience for a group of youths.

Sharing the ordeal in an Instagram post, one of them wrote that they had just stepped out of Dominos Pizza at Tampines Ave 4 when three men approached them.

The trio then asked the youths if they were named Hafiz or belonged to a gang.

As one of the youths answered them, the men grabbed and punched him, and then slashed his neck with a broken beer bottle.

Unable to react in time, the victim fell to the ground.

His friends tried to stop the bleeding as they asked passers-by for help to alert the police and call for an ambulance.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 802 Tampines Avenue 4 at 8.40pm on March 10, and subsequently arrested two men aged 57 and 60 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention.

The pair were charged in court today (March 12).

If found guilty, they may face life imprisonment or imprisonment of up to 15 years, and also be liable to be fined or caned.

Besides the pair, the police arrested another 39-year-old man for public nuisance in relation to the case.

The injured youth and the 57-year-old man were both taken to Changi General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

