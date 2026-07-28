2 men caught for driving without valid licence to be charged in court

Two men who drove without a valid driving licence will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 29), the police said.

One case involves a 22-year-old man who was caught driving two unregistered cars just four days apart.

Police said the man was stopped for the first time by the traffic police along Bedok Reservoir Road at about 12.50am on June 14.

He was found to be driving a deregistered car without a valid driving licence.

On June 18, at about 10.20pm, he was caught again, this time driving another deregistered car along Edgedale Plains in Punggol.

He will face charges of driving without a valid driving licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, and using a deregistered vehicle.

In another case, a 50-year-old motorist was stopped by a traffic police officer along Jurong West Street 73 at about 5.20am on April 14.

He did not have a valid driving licence, said police.

The man will be charged with driving without a valid driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

First-time offenders who drive without a valid driving licence may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000 or a jail term of up to six years, or both.

For using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, one could face a fine of up to $1,000 or up to three months jail, or both.

Meanwhile, the offence of using a deregistered vehicle carries a fine of up to $20,000, or an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $40,000, or jailed up to four years, or both.

The traffic police said it takes a serious view of those who drive without a valid driving licence or operate deregistered vehicles.

"Such reckless and irresponsible acts endanger the safety of the driver and other road users," it stated.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com