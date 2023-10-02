2 men rescue woman seen standing on edge of parapet at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

Noticing that a woman was in distress and immediate danger, two men leapt to her rescue on Sunday (Oct 1).

A video circulating on social media showed the woman standing on the edge of the parapet behind the railings at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station that afternoon.

Two men, believed to be a train station employee and a man in his sixties, were seen holding tightly onto her arms as they tried to comfort her.

The rescue operation was successful, according to the video caption.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Monday, the police said that the 43-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to hospital.

She was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Lianhe Zaobao that they had received a call for assistance and a person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

