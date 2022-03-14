2 men smash plates, threaten staff at Punggol restaurant; police investigating

While diners were tucking into their meals last Saturday (March 12), a pair of men caused a scene at a Punggol eatery.

In a Facebook post the next day, Carol Tan wrote that the men were rude and hostile towards the staff and other customers at Fat Po.

Some of their antics included smoking at the restaurant and smashing plates on the floor, she said.

According to her, one of the men pushed a female staff member and even challenged a customer to a fight.

The pair made a hasty exit after a customer called the police, she said, adding: "I hope the police can find these two fellas soon and give them their appropriate punishment."

A day after the incident, Fat Po thanked other customers for "standing up for our staff when they were bullied by these patrons."

"You can break our plates but you will not break our spirits," the eatery added.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they are investigating a dispute that took place along Tebing Lane.

