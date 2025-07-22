2 men taken to court over arranging bail for accused thief, who later absconded

Two men were charged in court on Tuesday (July 22) for helping to post bail for a suspected member of a housebreaking syndicate who stole over $570,000 worth of jewellery from a home on Windsor Park Road in June 2024.

Chinese national Long Zhihua, 39, was granted bail on April 1, 2025, but failed to present himself for pre-trial conferences on April 25 and May 23.

The police said that Long's bailer, 41-year-old Singaporean Wilson Ang, did not know the accused and had acted as his bailor for money.

Ang also allegedly entered into an illegal agreement with a third party to indemnify himself against any losses if Long failed to adhere to bail conditions.

He is also accused of providing false information in a police report after Long absconded, claiming he had maintained regular contact with the Chinese national before losing contact with him.

Wai Kei Fung, a 25-year-old Malaysian, was also taken to court alongside Ang on Tuesday.

The police said Wai had driven to the prison and fetched Long to a hotel after he was released on bail on April 1. The room which Long stayed was allegedly paid by Wai.

The younger man had also couriered Ang the $30,000 bail quantum in cash and agreed to indemnify him against any losses in his role as Long's bailor, reported CNA.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Long and the police are working with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace his whereabouts.

In court on Tuesday, Ang and Wai were each charged with obstructing the course of justice.

Ang was also charged with entering into an agreement to indemnify against any liability, and Wai with abetting the entering into of an agreement to indemnify against any liability.

The Singaporean was handed a third charge of providing false information with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to another person.

Ang was offered $15,000 bail, according to the Straits Times, which reported that no bail was offered to Wai, who the prosecution said is a foreigner and a high flight risk.

