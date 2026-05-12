2 men run around taxi during dispute at Chinatown, 1 kicks vehicle's side mirror

Two men were filmed squaring off around a stationary taxi along Upper Cross Street in Chinatown on Monday (May 11).

During the commotion, one of the men kicked off the side-view mirror of the car which bore the Trans-cab livery design.

A minute-long video of the altercation was posted on TikTok by user Gordon Ramli, who told AsiaOne the incident happened at about 5.50pm.

Ramli said the commotion happened at the taxi stand near OG People's Park, and that he was unaware of what sparked the dispute, adding: "Bystanders said a few of them already called (the police)."

In his video, a man dressed in a blue shirt is seen chasing a man in an orange shirt, who is also filming the incident.

The man in blue opens the front passenger door of the taxi and stomps on its interior. Then, he circles the car, raising both hands in the air and gesturing for the other to come over.

The cabby walks around to the passenger side and the man follows, kicking the side-view mirror.

Both parties orbit around the car again and the man in blue shirt opens the driver's door and kicks inside.

Netizens were puzzled by the dispute, with some wondering if the man in the blue shirt was "drunk".

AsiaOne has reached out to Trans-cab and the police for more information.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com