2 minutes of darkness: Where you can catch the annular solar eclipse in Singapore

National Junior College opens its new High Resolution Solar Research Observatory for astronomy enthusiasts for the Solar Eclipse on Dec 26, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Straits Times

Skywatchers across Singapore are looking out for a chance to witness – weather and cloud cover permitting – a spectacular natural phenomenon on Thursday (Dec 26).

Here are six places you can view the rare annular solar eclipse dubbed the “greatest astronomical event in Singapore”:

1 PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens, 100 Yuan Ching Road 

Admission: Free

Time: 11am to 4pm

Highlights: • See the eclipse from a kayak on the lake.

• Free workshops to make your own solar viewer, Japanese pastel nagomi art, watercolour painting.

• Six solar telescopes and a giant set of binoculars on site.

• Sign up via onepa.sg, or just drop by. 

2 National Junior College, 37 HillCrest Road

Admission: Free

Time: 9am to 4pm

Highlights: • Observe the Sun magnified up to 500 times its size at the school’s High-Resolution Solar Research Observatory.

• Three self-built solar telescopes, including the largest and highest resolution amateur-class solar telescope in Singapore.

3 imPAct@Hong Lim Green, 20 Upper Pickering Street

Admission: Free

Time: 10am to 7pm

Highlights: • Six solar telescopes will be on site.

• Get a complimentary pair of solar glasses on a first-come-first-served basis by signing up at onepa.sg

• Visit AstroFest 2019, a space-themed carnival.

• Salute the sun in a mass yoga session from 11am to noon

For the first time in more than 20 years, a "ring of fire" eclipse will be visible from Singapore on Dec 26. Here's what you need to know if you plan to catch the phenomenon on Boxing Day. https://str.sg/JSKS

Posted by The Straits Times on Monday, 16 December 2019

4 Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road

Admission: Charges apply

Time: 11am to 3pm

Highlights: • Catch a special planetarium show The Ring Of Fire at the Omni-Theatre (additional charges apply).

• Live streaming of the eclipse will also take place at the Marquee and E3 Exhibition, and will be available on Facebook.com/SCOBservatory

5 Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre, 30A Yishun Central 1

Admission: Free (additional charges apply for the talk)

Time: 10am to 4pm

Highlights: • Guest speaker, Mr Muhammad Faizal Othman, resource person for the Singapore Islamic Calendar, will be conducting a talk (in English and Malay) on the eclipse at Power Station 1.

6 Kebun Baru Spring Amphitheatre, 134 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

Admission: Free

Time: 11am to 3.30pm

Highlights: • 300 free pairs of paper solar glasses available.

• Four interactive game booths will be set up by Ask Kopi Kakis volunteers.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Space and cosmos Eclipses

TRENDING

Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
All eyes on Dec 26 &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' in the sky
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Vietnam&#039;s internet brides bear brunt of Korea&#039;s immigration bias
Vietnam's internet brides bear brunt of Korea's immigration bias
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods
2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas &#039;gift&#039; on flight to Australia ⁠- a seat next to Nicole Kidman
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas 'gift' on flight to Australia
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Malaysian coach finds out he lost his job - from the media
Malaysian coach finds out he lost his job - from the media
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children

SERVICES